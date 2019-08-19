Regent Investment Management Raised Its Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Holding; Sio Capital Management Has Cut Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) Position By $5.61 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 33,386 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 50,800 shares with $8.56 million value, down from 84,186 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) now has $4.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 275,796 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis

Regent Investment Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) stake by 29.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc acquired 2,575 shares as Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 11,414 shares with $2.82M value, up from 8,839 last quarter. Unitedhealth Grp Inc now has $232.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $142 lowest target. $187’s average target is 21.28% above currents $154.19 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 7.

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Medpace Holdings Inc stake by 118,686 shares to 181,866 valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 39,389 shares and now owns 107,428 shares. Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) was raised too.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Cronos And GW Pharma Earnings, Ontario’s Second License Lottery – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GW Pharma’s Results Could Provide Further Stock Price Boost – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 10.44% above currents $245.69 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) stake by 1,985 shares to 21,235 valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 4,435 shares and now owns 7,135 shares. Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Mgmt, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,488 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability has 2,868 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,500 were accumulated by Atika Cap Management Ltd Liability. Convergence Ltd holds 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,815 shares. Auxier Asset reported 4.47% stake. Security Natl Trust holds 0.08% or 1,014 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability reported 1,280 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca has 1.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 6,054 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pnc Svcs Group Inc accumulated 1.46M shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 427,291 shares. King Luther Corporation reported 11,834 shares. Moreover, Harris Assocs Lp has 0.38% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 828,201 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company accumulated 1.15% or 1,316 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Citigroup & Honeywell – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.