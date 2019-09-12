Regent Investment Management Raised Holding in Williams Companies (WMB); Popular (BPOP) Share Value Rose While Clover Partners LP Raised Stake

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 26,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 126,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 100,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 5.33M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 598,881 shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7.

