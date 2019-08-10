Regent Investment Management Position In Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Was Increased; Ebix (EBIX) Holder Ashford Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 83,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 467,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.07M, up from 384,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 323,695 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,455 shares to 12,895 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,135 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Inc has invested 1.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,400 shares. Moreover, Palouse Capital Mgmt has 1.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,923 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor invested in 6,170 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 179,871 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,691 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advsrs Ok stated it has 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palladium Prtnrs Lc holds 44,916 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 3,256 shares. 1,035 were reported by Verity And Verity Ltd Llc. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fred Alger holds 2.41M shares.

