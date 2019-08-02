Regent Investment Management Position in Mylan Nv F (MYL) Has Upped by $333,200; Wagner Bowman Management Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan Nv F (MYL) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 64,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 52,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 486,064 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 26/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $211.67. About 388,967 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pfizer Closes in on a Major Spinoff – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan: Merger With Pfizer’s Upjohn Changes The Narrative – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting MYL Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,438 are owned by Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 91 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,455 shares to 12,895 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,196 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares to 109,962 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 4,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Communication Select.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.13 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.