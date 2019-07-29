Regent Investment Management Lowered Position in Facebook Class A (FB) as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Ibm Retirement Fund Lifted by $449,661 Its Position

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 7,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 53,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Figure on Improperly Shared Information Had Been Reported to Be About 50 Million People; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 04/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook has admitted more users had their private data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 21/03/2018 – EU CONCERNED OVER FACEBOOK, POSSIBLE SUMMIT STATEMENT: OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 21/03/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,670 shares to 19,905 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.54 billion for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.