Regent Investment Management Lowered Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stake By $301,000; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped By $361,584 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 43,039 shares with $3.04 million value, down from 47,339 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals now has $874.90 million valuation. The stock decreased 12.04% or $9.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 494,176 shares traded or 216.28% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 13,392 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 1.06 million shares with $29.32 million value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $271.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13M shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 84,383 shares to 79,697 valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Connections Inc stake by 30,221 shares and now owns 178,000 shares. Workday Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $173,240 activity. Shares for $173,240 were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

Regent Investment Management Llc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 3,085 shares to 5,210 valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mylan Nv F (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 11,900 shares and now owns 64,025 shares. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was raised too.