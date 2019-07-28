Regent Investment Management Lowered A T & T (T) Stake as Stock Price Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Cut Holding by $3.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 10,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 98,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,596 shares to 6,296 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 2.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 42.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.