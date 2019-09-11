Regent Investment Management Lifted Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Stake; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lifted By $657,611 Its Pg&E Crop (PCG) Holding

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased Pg&E Crop (PCG) stake by 18.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc acquired 38,683 shares as Pg&E Crop (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 249,216 shares with $4.44M value, up from 210,533 last quarter. Pg&E Crop now has $5.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 110,374 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION

Regent Investment Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) stake by 29.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc acquired 2,575 shares as Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH)'s stock rose 7.36%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 11,414 shares with $2.82M value, up from 8,839 last quarter. Unitedhealth Grp Inc now has $224.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $232.2. About 119,976 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 16.85% above currents $232.2 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $310 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Management Co owns 20,434 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 20,846 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc has 71,509 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.48% stake. Texas-based Amarillo State Bank has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Buckingham Capital holds 25,470 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 37.66 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.24 million shares. 155,183 were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh. Renaissance Grp Limited Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 112,326 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd invested in 17,005 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 587,146 are held by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 3.07M shares. Tdam Usa has invested 1.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Personal Advisors has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 7,255 shares to 46,206 valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,698 shares and now owns 8,423 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)'s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance" published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha" on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "Is UnitedHealth Stock's Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 37.49% above currents $10.91 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PCG in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: "San Francisco makes $2.5 billion offer for PG&E's electric system in city – MarketWatch" published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance" on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "PG&E gets additional equity commitment proposals – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has 1,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Research invested in 87,590 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.84% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 195,347 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 2,000 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kensico Mgmt accumulated 2.90 million shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 9,852 shares. 112,100 are owned by Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 598,276 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 0.13% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.18 million shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advsrs LP owns 150,000 shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio.