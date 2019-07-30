Regent Investment Management Lifted Mylan Nv F (MYL) Stake by $333,200; Stock Price Declined; Celgene (CELG) Holder American Assets Investment Management Lifted Holding by $957,000 as Stock Value Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan Nv F (MYL) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 52,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 12.88 million shares traded or 47.22% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.53. About 1.51M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG)

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 91 shares.

