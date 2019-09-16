Regent Investment Management Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.73 Million; Troy Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $982,500

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 1.11 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 402.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 5,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.15. About 1.71M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 810 were accumulated by Farmers Com. Nottingham Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 771 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 542,096 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corporation holds 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,685 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 450,841 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited stated it has 235,419 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Asset holds 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 947 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested in 12,406 shares. 114,613 were reported by Nokota L P. Financial Advisory Group invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,042 were reported by Nomura. 3,368 are held by Kistler. Boston Family Office Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 740 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 11,295 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Management has invested 1.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Windward Capital Mgmt Ca owns 135,142 shares. Opus Gp Inc Ltd Com owns 9,335 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Co holds 55,843 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A reported 73,940 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) reported 7.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept holds 3.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 55,278 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,941 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 12,452 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 12,815 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 9,625 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability has 39,885 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 3.41 million are held by Prudential Fincl. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 87,578 shares.