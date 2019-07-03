Regent Investment Management Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH); York Capital Management Global Advisors Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Has Cut by $16.78 Million as Stock Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 2.50M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 15/05/2018 – DPS Group Wins Contract in Sweden from AstraZeneca; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in the EU

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.97. About 3.30 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, January 17. Shares for $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,277 shares to 50,771 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,039 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank reported 0.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Personal Services holds 5,413 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Essex Investment Limited Liability accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 56,130 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 8,655 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 1.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 530,171 shares. Northeast Invest Management has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiger Eye Ltd Llc owns 18,815 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De owns 14,651 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. 407 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. 23,353 are held by Argent Tru. Coho invested in 4.41% or 789,985 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 11,834 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Focused Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 5.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

