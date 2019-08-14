Regent Investment Management Increased Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Stake By $703,752; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted Winnebago Inds (WGO) Position By $1.27 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) stake by 238.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 41,049 shares as Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO)’s stock rose 15.24%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 58,249 shares with $1.82 million value, up from 17,200 last quarter. Winnebago Inds Inc now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 329,721 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Regent Investment Management Llc increased Verizon Communicatn (VZ) stake by 19.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc acquired 11,928 shares as Verizon Communicatn (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 73,139 shares with $4.33 million value, up from 61,211 last quarter. Verizon Communicatn now has $233.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,185 are owned by Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Convergence Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 155,436 shares. Missouri-based Wedgewood Inc has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Accredited Investors reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Finance Inc has 0.64% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 77,720 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Inc has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability, South Carolina-based fund reported 12,274 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh invested in 0.08% or 7,000 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reaves W H Communication reported 1.95 million shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. The New York-based Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 164,070 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.54% above currents $56.37 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) stake by 1,985 shares to 21,235 valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,277 shares and now owns 50,771 shares. Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 7,419 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 61,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 912 shares. Burney invested in 0.02% or 8,748 shares. Waratah stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 846 shares. 7,042 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company. Clarivest Asset Lc accumulated 178 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 22,722 shares. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 353,779 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne accumulated 79,425 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 66,185 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 19.87% above currents $36.08 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 26. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 13,492 shares to 138 valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 17,166 shares and now owns 688,854 shares. Stitch Fix Inc was reduced too.