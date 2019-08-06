Regent Investment Management Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $737,685; Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) Sentiment Is 1.17

Regent Investment Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 11.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc acquired 6,305 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 61,911 shares with $7.30 million value, up from 55,606 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 21 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 18 sold and reduced their stock positions in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.40 million shares, down from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $391.67 million. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust for 676,712 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 101,112 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glovista Investments Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 103,806 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 136,479 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) stake by 5,455 shares to 12,895 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,277 shares and now owns 50,771 shares. Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.