Regent Investment Management Holding In Williams Companies (WMB) Was Has Lifted; Omnova Solutions (OMN) Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $467,268 as Stock Rose

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 77,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 349,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 427,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 39,783 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Fourth Consecutive Year of Adjusted EPS Growth; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 26,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 126,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 100,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.47 million are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 169 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc owns 29,279 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 232,116 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 246,781 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 34,276 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 1,705 shares. B Riley Wealth invested in 44,108 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Salem Inv Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn accumulated 1,598 shares. Fca Tx invested in 49,231 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 10,762 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.14% or 25,271 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Williams Companies’ (WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong on Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:GENC) by 24,678 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.