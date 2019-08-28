Regent Investment Management Holding In Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Was Has Increased; Newmont Mng (NEM) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increased Position by $13.82 Million as Shares Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 893,521 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96M, up from 498,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 7.26M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $227.42. About 4.06 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" on May 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com" published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "Is UnitedHealth Stock's Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance" published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "How to Invest in Gold Mining Stocks – The Motley Fool" published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

