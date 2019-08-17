Regent Investment Management Has Upped Carnival F (CCL) Stake by $326,250; Share Value Declined; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Trimmed Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $324.52 Million as Share Value Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 6,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 53,138 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 46,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.08M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 0.2% stake. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Il invested in 13,215 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 221,736 are owned by Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 40,657 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Checchi Advisers Lc invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 984 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 3.34M shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 77,526 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 212,202 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny invested in 36,469 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,455 shares to 12,895 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,423 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

