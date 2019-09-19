Regent Investment Management Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.73 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Trimmed Position

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 402.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 5,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.41. About 4.14 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

