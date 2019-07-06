Regent Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Position by $452,946; Market Value Rose; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Upped Its Under Armour (UA) Holding by $4.17 Million as Share Value Declined

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 408% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 198,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 48,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 1.13 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 11,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 70,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,525 shares to 53,138 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.15% or 286,581 shares. New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.99% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Covington Management owns 4,783 shares. 878,656 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bartlett Co Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bainco Int Invsts reported 221,694 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 12,347 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hilltop Inc stated it has 10,997 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Whittier Trust holds 0.4% or 325,461 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co invested in 0.11% or 21,280 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 1.28 million shares. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 160,920 shares. Wheatland Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,406 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,949 shares.

