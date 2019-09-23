Regent Investment Management Has Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $392,400 as Stock Value Rose; Next Century Growth Investors Position in Deere & Co (DE) Cut by $644,820 as Stock Value Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 3,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 6,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 10,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.95M shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,820 shares to 9,312 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 26,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 77,370 shares to 170,701 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Systems by 70,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Bone Inc.