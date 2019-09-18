Regent Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) as Market Valuation Rose; Land & Buildings Investment Management Upped Hcp (HCP) Holding by $22.86 Million

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 39,009 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 43,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 124,700 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 316.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 737,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 970,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, up from 233,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 2.84 million shares traded or 0.81% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advisors Limited Lc has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff Assocs has invested 0.39% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Comerica State Bank has 0.05% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 200,941 shares. Eastern Comml Bank holds 6,392 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 323,675 shares. National Registered Advisor Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 7,975 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 28,061 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 154,477 shares. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Buckingham Asset Limited Com owns 30,204 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 670,487 were accumulated by Natl Pension Ser. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,305 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 6.77 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital has invested 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $404.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 156,500 shares to 817,947 shares, valued at $37.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 161,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. 2,500 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares with value of $173,240 were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,548 shares to 12,962 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB).

