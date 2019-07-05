Regent Investment Management Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Flanigans Enterprises (BDL) Sentiment Is 1.33

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 2,277 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 50,771 shares with $7.10 million value, down from 53,048 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $371.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

