Regent Investment Management Has Lowered Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Boosted Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) stake by 9.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc analyzed 4,030 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)'s stock rose 20.43%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 39,009 shares with $3.21 million value, down from 43,039 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals now has $875.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 91,460 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 46.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd acquired 1.11 million shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)'s stock rose 0.46%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 3.51M shares with $44.94 million value, up from 2.40M last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 374,874 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Investment Mgmt accumulated 16,009 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Parametric Associate Ltd stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sei Invests Company invested in 17,568 shares. Opus Capital Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 17,345 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Salzhauer Michael reported 23,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 33,061 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,025 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 255,398 shares or 0.16% of the stock. James Inv, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 30,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 390,085 shares stake.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Hercules Capital to Discuss Venture Lending Opportunities at the Upcoming Events for the Financial Community – Business Wire" on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Hercules Receives a BBB+ Reaffirmed Investment Grade Corporate Rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. – Business Wire" published on September 18, 2019.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.76 million activity. The insider MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP sold 7,579 shares worth $516,984. $173,240 worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

Regent Investment Management Llc increased A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 16,341 shares to 104,306 valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 4,265 shares and now owns 52,487 shares. Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Com Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 15,357 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 11,200 shares. American Gp holds 0% or 6,772 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 42,611 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Invesco Ltd invested in 214,240 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 2,861 shares. Barclays Plc has 12,462 shares. Miles invested in 2,771 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Raymond James And Assoc invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Blackrock Inc holds 1.43M shares. 765 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company.