Regent Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $300,940; American Investment Services Has Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $2.93 Million; Shares Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 3,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 19,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 16,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.2. About 580,912 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.07. About 1.29 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 23,847 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.25% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Utd Financial Advisers Limited owns 58,733 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 2,719 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 48,572 shares. At Bankshares has invested 0.09% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Oakworth Incorporated invested in 9,257 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 6,435 shares stake. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% or 229,776 shares in its portfolio. Fca Corp Tx invested 0.13% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 27,812 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.18% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 10,250 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Goodman Finance Corporation reported 86,376 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,300 shares to 43,039 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,135 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank And Trust owns 15,029 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. West Oak Cap Llc invested in 1% or 11,293 shares. 798,430 are owned by Epoch Ptnrs Incorporated. Blackrock accumulated 60.31M shares or 0.38% of the stock. City Holdings Company holds 1.14% or 28,687 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 86,388 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 1.58 million are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 0.09% or 68,700 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 8,389 shares. Moreover, Adams Asset Advsrs Limited has 0.84% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt invested in 9,877 shares or 0.58% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.49% or 1.37M shares. South State reported 0.09% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 51,722 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,666 shares to 18,420 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,168 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).