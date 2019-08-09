Regent Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Lowes Companies (LOW) as Market Value Declined; Page Arthur B Has Lowered Its Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holding by $336,918

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $702.9. About 139,203 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 22,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 26,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 4.68M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. The insider SPOERRY ROBERT F sold 23,175 shares worth $15.41M. 1,100 shares valued at $735,900 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12. 670 shares were sold by Vadala Shawn, worth $448,900. On Monday, February 11 the insider FILLIOL OLIVER A sold $22.59M. Another trade for 7,180 shares valued at $4.78M was made by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Heidingsfelder Michael sold $3.83 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 348 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 4,447 shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.42% or 257,237 shares. Royal London Asset stated it has 10,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 951 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 72,406 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs invested in 0.23% or 9,980 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chilton Investment Company Ltd Company holds 1.18% or 46,697 shares. Davis R M has invested 1.76% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bluestein R H stated it has 750 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs reported 21,103 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.09% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 101,706 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.62B for 12.21 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,525 shares to 53,138 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gp Llc has invested 1.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 21,027 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 0.71% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4.90M shares. Fjarde Ap owns 245,411 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 36,114 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ca owns 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,450 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Advsrs Limited stated it has 15,502 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 109,336 shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 9.82 million shares. 5,069 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company. Capital Invsts stated it has 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Df Dent invested in 37,668 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 90,283 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.