Regent Investment Management Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $316,503; Pier 1 Imports US Has 0.59 Sentiment

Pier 1 Imports US Inc (PIR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 29 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 49 reduced and sold their stakes in Pier 1 Imports US Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 39.11 million shares, down from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pier 1 Imports US Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 2,277 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 50,771 shares with $7.10M value, down from 53,048 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $18.48 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.

More notable recent Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Rising Tide of Retail Stocks Lifts Pier 1 Stock Nearly 23% – TheStreet.com” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “J.C. Penney, Pier 1 Imports both at risk of delisting from NYSE – Louisville Business First” published on August 12, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. Addresses NYSE Continued Listing Criteria – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 2.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 62,635 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) has declined 91.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES ON A 13-WEEK BASIS DECREASED 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 lmports Announces Three-Year Strategic Plan at its Analyst Day; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pier 1 Imports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIR); 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS DISCONTINUES DIVIDEND; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Concludes Review, Downgrades Pier 1 Ratings (CFR to B3); Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN FISCAL 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL $60 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports Slides as CEO Calls for `Urgent’ Need for Change; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees Risk That Pier 1’s Strategy May Not Yield Sufficient Sales Growth Needed for Strong Earnings Recovery; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q Adj EPS 1c

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for 183,878 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 267,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

Analysts await Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $-16.82 EPS, down 33.49% or $4.22 from last year’s $-12.6 per share. After $-19.97 actual EPS reported by Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.77% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability reported 10,662 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management holds 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 947,250 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 3.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Psagot Inv House holds 0.01% or 1,861 shares in its portfolio. Sentinel Tru Lba holds 5,645 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Capital Counsel has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas Cap Financial Bank Tx invested in 0.59% or 2,304 shares. Farmers Trust Communication owns 68,815 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 2.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvey Invest Limited Co has invested 5.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stonebridge Mngmt holds 72,195 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has invested 0.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 19,684 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc increased Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) stake by 11,835 shares to 100,325 valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,305 shares and now owns 61,911 shares. Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.27% above currents $128.86 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.