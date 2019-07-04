Regent Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by $636,025 as Stock Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Boosted Stake

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FTC Approves UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Proposed Acquisition of DaVita (DVA) Medical Group with Conditions – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “UnitedHealth Boosts Quarterly Dividend by 20% to $1.08 a Share – TheStreet” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth to acquire payments firm for $3.2B – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee Awarded NCQA Distinctions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,300 shares to 43,039 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,423 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & Inc holds 967 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 407 shares. Hoplite Capital LP stated it has 4.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bryn Mawr Trust Communications has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Adirondack Com owns 1,246 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 517,018 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co. Buckingham Cap Mngmt invested in 1.24% or 25,470 shares. Artemis Management Llp stated it has 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guardian Life Of America owns 2,767 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Epoch Inv Prtn has 1.57% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cahill Advsrs holds 0.18% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H accumulated 105,866 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. $3.91M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock or 5,831 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan +1.5% on plan to boost dividend, stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.