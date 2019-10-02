Regent Investment Management Cut Position in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by $330,460 as Stock Rose; Kensico Capital Management Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Has Increased by $42.07 Million as Stock Price Declined

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 39,009 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 43,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 95,649 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 645.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 395,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 1.81 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts says two directors are leaving its board; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Airbnb, Bill Gates; 09/05/2018 – All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Support Elaine Wynn’s Campaign for Change at Wynn Resorts and Recommend Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Tighten Loan Safeguards as Macau Casinos Boom; 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Outlines Importance of Reconstituting the Bd as Gaming Commissions Apply Scrutiny to the Co; 07/05/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMISSION SAYS IT ALLOWS REMOVAL OF STEVE WYNN’S NAME FROM WYNN RESORTS LTD’S WYNN.O CASINO LICENSE; 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Continues to Urge Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch; 12/04/2018 – EX-CASINO MOGUL WYNN ASKS MASSACHUSETTS TO WITHDRAW HIS LICENSE; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn Also Released Claims Against the Co and Kim Sinatra

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,820 shares to 9,312 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.76 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS, worth $173,240 on Wednesday, May 15.

