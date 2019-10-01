Regent Investment Management Cut Its Lowes Companies (LOW) Stake by $1.06 Million as Share Value Declined; Fastenal (FAST) Position Held by Long Road Investment Counsel Llc

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 12,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 22,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 651,404 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 1.02 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton Ma has 24,644 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 114,095 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 186 shares. Fiera Cap has 1.29M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Intersect Cap Lc holds 0.1% or 2,455 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept invested in 2,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Finance Advisers Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 272,884 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 750,943 are owned by Aqr Lc. 19,788 are owned by Diversified Trust. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 7,250 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Arbor Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 28,729 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,805 shares to 23,040 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 26,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.42 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

