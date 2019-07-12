Regent Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP); Capital Innovations Position in Bunge LTD (BG) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 301,768 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 02/05/2018 – CHINA `VERY DELIBERATELY’ NOT BUYING U.S SOYBEANS: BUNGE CEO; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 52,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About 334,384 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,228 shares to 87,965 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,235 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.