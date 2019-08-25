Regent Investment Management Boosted Williams Companies (WMB) Position By $331,380; Shorts at Health Insurance Innovations – Class A Commo (HIIQ) Lowered By 4.07%

Regent Investment Management Llc increased Williams Companies (WMB) stake by 13.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc acquired 11,835 shares as Williams Companies (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 100,325 shares with $2.88 million value, up from 88,490 last quarter. Williams Companies now has $27.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

Health Insurance Innovations Inc – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had a decrease of 4.07% in short interest. HIIQ's SI was 7.65M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.07% from 7.97 million shares previously. With 837,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Health Insurance Innovations Inc – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:HIIQ)'s short sellers to cover HIIQ's short positions. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 458,813 shares traded.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $256.12 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 23.07 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance has $80 highest and $45 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 264.34% above currents $18.06 stock price. Health Insurance had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 18 by FBR Capital. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by First Analysis on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Lake Street. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 14. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HIIQ in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 260,710 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 7,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Jpmorgan Chase reported 124,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Hawk Ridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 49,300 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 14,400 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wyoming-based Cannell Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.79% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.21% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Inc invested in 983 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 77,952 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 22,382 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The California-based Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.59% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN had bought 93,742 shares worth $2.75M. GABOS PAUL G bought 8,000 shares worth $239,254. $89,061 worth of stock was bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, May 20. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 85,134 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Llc has 0.42% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 33,126 are held by Williams Jones Ltd Llc. 2.10M were accumulated by Omers Administration. Proffitt And Goodson invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hartford Investment Mgmt accumulated 131,849 shares. New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 556,900 are owned by Carlson Cap L P. 119,595 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 25,781 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7,500 shares. Sun Life reported 62,491 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corp has 2.41% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 574,532 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 229,841 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 31.99% above currents $22.88 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Thursday, August 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $3000 target. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained the shares of WMB in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19.