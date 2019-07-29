Regent Investment Management Boosted Position in Mylan Nv F (MYL); John Hancock Income Securities (JHS) Holder Sit Investment Associates Lifted Its Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities (JHS) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 214,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in John Hancock Income Securities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 6,138 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) has risen 3.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan Nv F (MYL) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 52,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 12.89% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 51.68 million shares traded or 557.64% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 06/03/2018 – Mylan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 09/04/2018 – RECORDATI ACQUIRES INTERNATIONAL RIGHTS TO CYSTAGON® FROM MYLAN; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 075635 Company: MYLAN; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EpiPen Shortage: Mylan (MYL) Stock Falls on Continued Scarce Supply – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Stocks Mixed as Trump Takes Aim at Fed – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Amneal Pharmaceuticals Fell as Much as 36.6% Today – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability owns 91 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,747 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 173,675 shares to 692,845 shares, valued at $21.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE) by 62,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly CEF Roundup: More Nuveen Cuts And NTG Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “John Hancock Advisers, LLC Announces Name Change of MFC Global Investment Management (US), LLC – PR Newswire” published on January 03, 2011, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: SZC Rights Offering, Saba Sues BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “John Hancock Closed-End Funds Announce Annual Shareholder Meeting Date – PR Newswire” with publication date: December 18, 2013.