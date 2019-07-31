Regent Investment Management Boosted Its Williams Companies (WMB) Position by $331,380; Stock Price Rose; Mkp Capital Management Has Cut Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Position as Stock Value Rose

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 187,255 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.26 million for 12.04 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Next For Rent-A-Center? – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: SeaWorld Entertainment, Rent-A-Center, Callaway Golf, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Lululemon Athletica – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Rent-A-Center (RCII) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Merchants Preferred, a Nationwide Virtual Rent-to-Own Provider – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Begins Service on Deepwater Gulf Gathering Pipeline System – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,255 shares to 46,206 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,235 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

