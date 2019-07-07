Regent Investment Management Boosted Its Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) Position by $979,160; Stock Rose; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Position Held by Phocas Financial Corp

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 52,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 1.60 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 768,944 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $276,685 activity. The insider Crisafio Anthony J sold $51,315. 10,000 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares with value of $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

