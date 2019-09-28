Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Valuation Declined While North Point Portfolio Managers Has Upped by $3.25 Million Its Holding; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Holding

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 6,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 19,811 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 26,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Veritable LP invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 51,543 shares. 7,680 are owned by Miles Cap. 3,300 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company invested in 1.02 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.21% or 166,094 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 26,137 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Ltd accumulated 5,858 shares. Amer Communication reported 0.04% stake. Compton Capital Management Ri owns 5,640 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Eqis Mngmt Inc invested in 56,538 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 120,030 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9,740 shares to 18,457 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 46,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Bancorp holds 13 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,270 shares. Usa Portformulas holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 16,517 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has 1,382 shares. New York-based Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.04% or 660 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank holds 7,110 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has 22,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Psagot House Ltd holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 690 shares. 24,199 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. 16,430 are held by Prentiss Smith & Communications. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 49,217 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 82 shares. 15,144 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank.

