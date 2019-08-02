Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake Raised by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Karp Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $336.65. About 2.92 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 778 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 15,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $303.33. About 285,930 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 12,965 shares to 59,983 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 6,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,037 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, REGN – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Deliver a Beat in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 12 – GuruFocus.com” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Earnings: REGN Stock Drops on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “April 26th Options Now Available For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Advsr Lc invested in 24,732 shares. Ftb invested in 0.02% or 710 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 25 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.02% or 602 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 55 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated invested in 115,800 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.86% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 5,439 are held by Us State Bank De. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability owns 1.49% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 14,138 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Alps Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). De Burlo Grp Inc has 1.51% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 18,200 shares. 199 are held by Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Virtu Ltd holds 936 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 15,261 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares.