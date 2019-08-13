Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Investment House Cut Its Holding by $574,720

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 2,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 14,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 16,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $8.69 during the last trading session, reaching $304.56. About 259,704 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 7,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 84,277 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 91,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 2.90 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares to 222,526 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca holds 0.32% or 4,301 shares. 112,831 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Srb reported 1,683 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 9,563 were accumulated by Ledyard Bancshares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 24,945 shares. Bennicas Associates Incorporated holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,785 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs accumulated 0.03% or 24,231 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,958 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 3,479 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 285,749 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.14% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,866 are owned by Tradition Mgmt Ltd. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,649 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Regions Finance holds 0.2% or 216,953 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt reported 28,213 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 550 shares. Prudential Financial reported 1.81 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Management owns 276,603 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Wade G W And Inc has 10,896 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 2,775 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 59,847 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) reported 0.53% stake. 100 were accumulated by Barnett & Com. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schulhoff Company Incorporated reported 26,284 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,050 shares to 215,500 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $663,500 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

