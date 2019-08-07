Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Has Raised Its Position by $7.62 Million as Stock Price Declined; Hs Management Partners Stake in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Has Upped as Stock Were Volatile

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 18,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 699,322 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.16 million, up from 680,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $301.84. About 396,221 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 923,050 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.46M, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS OFFERING PRICES AT $69/SHR; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 30/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Continue in Roles As Weight Watchers Board Member, Adviser, Spokesperson; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 110,055 shares to 301,370 shares, valued at $105.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 72,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,670 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “WW, formerly Weight Watchers, switches stock listing to Nasdaq – MarketWatch” on October 01, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: Apple, Facebook and Gold – Investorplace.com” published on February 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer On ‘2 Parallel Stories’ In The Fitness Space – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “They Meet, We Rally – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 42,084 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 10,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 53,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.03% or 27,915 shares. Prudential Fin reported 24,518 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 450,000 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 305,445 shares. 85,550 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. The New York-based Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd holds 30,050 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 753,770 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 50 shares. Assetmark holds 39 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 237,611 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $82.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 19,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Ltd has invested 0.73% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.15% or 26,027 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co accumulated 627 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Mgmt Inc reported 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Northern Trust Corp holds 972,988 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 649 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 132,428 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Zeke Ltd Company stated it has 1,278 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Chesley Taft Associate Ltd has invested 0.13% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 86 were accumulated by St Johns Inv Lc. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 1,320 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).