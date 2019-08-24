Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Value Declined While National Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Novo (NVO) Shareholder Folketrygdfondet Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Declined

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76M, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 1.18M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, due to Menopause; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 69.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 832 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 2,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 722,153 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,163 shares to 17,131 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 13,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 4,798 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 0.04% or 5,420 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 22,544 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.04% or 321,018 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate owns 520 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company reported 765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 7,545 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,500 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% or 226 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associate Lp has 2.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 2.67 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 857 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.07% or 600,728 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp has 1,450 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

