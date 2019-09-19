Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Value Declined While Mufg Americas Holdings Raised Stake by $1.05 Million; United States Stl New (X) Shareholder Capital Innovations Lowered Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 3,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 12,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, up from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $287.83. About 234,895 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.56% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 36.80M shares traded or 217.25% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 4,624 shares to 30,834 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 3,076 shares to 124,839 shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,525 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).