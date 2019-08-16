Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Value Declined While Biondo Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Nuance Communications Com (NUAN) Shareholder Green Square Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc Com (NUAN) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 43,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 35,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 78,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 1.55 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 39.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 24,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $293.11. About 523,470 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 43,175 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 581,770 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 61,805 shares. Covington Capital, California-based fund reported 575 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 22.66M shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108,491 shares. Perkins Coie Communication holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company invested in 15,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested in 0.04% or 1.10M shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Vanguard reported 26.12M shares stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 92,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A by 15,560 shares to 37,451 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.