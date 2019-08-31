Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Price Declined While Family Management Has Raised Holding by $1.68 Million; Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Valuation Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 44.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 20,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,176 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 45,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 604,540 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) by 18,976 shares to 294,043 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 11,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,276 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 570,156 shares. First Bank & Tru Of Newtown has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,194 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,137 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has 7,479 shares. 11,028 are owned by Parsons Ri. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.44% or 61,438 shares. Kingfisher Cap Llc reported 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Company owns 3.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3.31M shares. Natixis has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 260,325 shares. Cumberland Limited reported 3,395 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com owns 270,348 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Co owns 5,931 shares. 44,789 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Biondo Inv Lc stated it has 24,732 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Orbimed Advsr Ltd holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 214,800 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,582 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 50,996 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 374,203 were reported by Dsm Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Crossvault Capital Management has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). D E Shaw & invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.04% or 80,926 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 0.11% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 3.47 million shares. First Personal Financial Serv owns 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 60 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 2,491 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,127 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 33,768 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

