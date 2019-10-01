Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position Maintained by Parsec Financial Management Inc; Vigilant Capital Management Has Boosted Its Activision Blizzard In Com (ATVI) Holding by $722,625

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 89.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 15,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 8,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $275.46. About 166,439 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard In Com (ATVI) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 192,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08 million, up from 177,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 2.40 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corp stated it has 179,040 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mufg Americas Corp, a New York-based fund reported 287 shares. Waverton Invest Ltd reported 0.29% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Goldman Sachs holds 5.43M shares. Raymond James Finance Services has 30,586 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 584,665 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.12% or 108,443 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Llc has 9,817 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 2.44M shares. Cap Intl Sarl owns 1.21% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 184,325 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 684,078 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 30,757 shares.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Disney Is Selling Fox’s Video Game Business – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard: It’s A New Era – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Activision Blizzard: Top Pick In The Space – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Activision Blizzard Stock Set to Rally 16% to $65? – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 3,849 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,281 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,940 shares to 713,582 shares, valued at $39.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 28,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,644 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.