Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position Maintained by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp; Apis Capital Advisors Increases Position in Intelligent Sys New (INS)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 3,029 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $293.35. About 73,937 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31,910 shares to 100,512 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

