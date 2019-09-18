Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position Held by Sivik Global Healthcare Llc; As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Decreased by $732,200 Its Position

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $288.12. About 538,603 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 104,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 741,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, down from 845,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 5.70 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank makes it official, taps Christian Sewing as new CEO to replace John Cryan; 12/04/2018 – S&P PLACED DEUTSCHE BANK AG (MILAN BRANCH) ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Big Deutsche Bank investors seek clarity on CEO; 28/03/2018 – ELRINGKLINGER AG ZlLGn.DE : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank abandons global investment banking ambitions; 30/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO NAME JOHN THAIN TO SUPERVISORY BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank begins search for new chief; 23/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank priced the initial public offering (IPO) of its asset management arm, DWS, at 32.50 euros ($40.12) a share; 29/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE BANK INVESTORS WANT CLEAR SIGNAL FROM BOARD ON CEO’S FUTURE; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank boss reaffirms commitment amid questions over future

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Adverum’s Shares Saw a Lower Price Today – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “REGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Limited Partnership holds 3.91 million shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,958 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Old National Bankshares In holds 11,721 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 978,518 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 3,380 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.12% or 993 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Com reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc has 0.04% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 13,252 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership has invested 1.92% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 100,949 are held by Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 8,572 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.06% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 690 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 5,173 shares.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 15,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc Redwo Com Stk (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (NYSE:MOH).

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trump Says China ‘Wants To Make A Deal’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank, UBS explored European banking alliance – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank +2.1% as investment-banking head exits – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major overhauls at Deutsche, Goldman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 25,567 shares to 160,788 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).