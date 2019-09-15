Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding Upped by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc; Garde Capital Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $670,122

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 58,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 193,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.41 million, up from 134,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 505,733 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is Why You Shouldnâ€™t Count Regeneron Stock Out – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting REGN Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Allergan’s Filings for Abicipar Pegol Accepted in U.S/Europe – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Eylea Sales Solid – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why AnaptysBio Shares Are Slipping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34M and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 9,794 shares to 524,261 shares, valued at $88.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,136 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $611.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 6,885 shares to 453,779 shares, valued at $74.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.