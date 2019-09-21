Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding Raised by Tekla Capital Management Llc; Wade G W & Has Lifted Stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $470,110

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 25,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 166,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.26 million, up from 141,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $295.87. About 1.13M shares traded or 50.91% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 24/04/2018 – Biotech stars Schleifer and Yancopoulos share $52M in 2017 compensation, even though Regeneron’s share price swooned Plus $264M for Yancopoulos in vested value; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 94,307 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 89,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.56 million shares traded or 91.03% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,417 shares to 248,584 shares, valued at $28.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 23,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,419 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 22,507 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 13 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.76% or 123,692 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 184,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 10,494 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Kepos Lp reported 8,572 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 8,741 are owned by First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sands Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Blair William And Il stated it has 1,657 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.31% stake. Axa reported 49,878 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24,563 shares to 58,415 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,690 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).