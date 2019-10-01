Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Upped Stake; As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Marketfield Asset Management Cut Stake

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 40,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 151,529 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 191,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 3.22M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $277.4. About 441,784 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Management reported 1.64% stake. Mirae Asset Global Company Limited stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Vanguard Grp reported 37.83 million shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bluestein R H reported 492,728 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc owns 901,119 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc accumulated 13,404 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 27,866 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Co accumulated 81,826 shares or 0.73% of the stock. 140,524 were reported by Bluemar Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Amp Capital Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Asset has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Da Davidson owns 98,779 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 1.18M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,466 shares to 226,033 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 408,791 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 19,346 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 102,189 shares. 1,958 are owned by Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Altfest L J & holds 1,719 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs stated it has 900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 518 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 1,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Group owns 2,951 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Inc Ma owns 20,000 shares or 8.55% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 14,957 shares. Vanguard Group reported 6.08 million shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 40,871 were reported by Kingdon Limited Com. Alberta Investment stated it has 0.06% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.