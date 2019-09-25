Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lifted Holding by $3.25 Million; Thompson Investment Management Position in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Lowered as Share Price Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $289.62. About 63,322 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 15,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,964 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, down from 80,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.85. About 1.26 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31,910 shares to 100,512 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Polen Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.41% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 80 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantbot LP has 0.28% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). First Interstate State Bank invested in 1,973 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust owns 3,868 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,366 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 74,866 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.3% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1.53 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 3,531 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 23,361 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,316 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 18,844 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pura Vida Invests Lc has invested 1.82% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 257,443 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability Co invested in 5,906 shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y reported 23,611 shares. First Mercantile Communications reported 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maryland, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,555 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,359 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Advsrs has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Dallas accumulated 4,455 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp holds 7.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.39M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd has invested 2.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management reported 3.62% stake. Puzo Michael J invested in 37,893 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Kempner Capital Mngmt holds 3.07% or 33,620 shares. Sprucegrove Management Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 265,800 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 8,150 shares to 54,257 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 41,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB).