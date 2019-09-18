Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Shares Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Lifted Its Holding

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 59.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 52,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 35,416 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.07M, down from 88,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $281.7. About 364,627 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,180 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 2,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $233.45. About 825,778 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,132 shares to 30,794 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 75,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 1.19% or 161,904 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 94,158 shares. 9 are held by Central Financial Bank Tru. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability owns 1,600 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 126,901 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.02% or 197,984 shares. Odey Asset Management Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 5,100 shares. Putnam Fl reported 17,905 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc reported 65 shares. Kistler reported 39 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Huntington Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 0.08% or 1,847 shares.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44M for 13.73 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 11,890 shares to 147 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,310 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.