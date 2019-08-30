Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder Leuthold Group Boosted Position; Landscape Capital Management Increases Holding in Chegg (CHGG)

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 12,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 8,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $289.01. About 81,159 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 156.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 18,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 29,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 11,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 444,042 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Glbl Adv & Prem Opp Fd (IGA) by 33,518 shares to 38,926 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 10,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,606 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69,257 shares to 13,179 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM) by 36,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,839 shares, and cut its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

